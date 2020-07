RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 34,177 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,163 new deaths on Friday, the health ministry said.

Total cases in Brazil, the world's second most affected country after the United States, have now risen to 2,046,328 while deaths totaled 76,688.

