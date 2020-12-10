Brazil reports highest daily cases of coronavirus since mid-August

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 53,453 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily rate since mid-August, and 836 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 6,728,452 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 178,995, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)