Brazil reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths for fourth consecutive day

BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil had 66,047 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,038 deaths from COVID-19, the fourth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 8,390,341 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 208,133, according to ministry data. It is the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)