Brazil reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for fifth day in a row -health ministry

BRASILIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil had 61,567 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,050 deaths, the fifth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 8,455,059 cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll has risen to 209,296, according to ministry data. It is the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)