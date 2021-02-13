Brazil's Bolsonaro names new citizenship minister in cabinet reshuffle

BRASILIA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday named Congressman João Roma as citizenship minister, replacing Onyx Lorenzoni who will become the presidential secretary general, according to a notice in the official government gazette.

The reshuffle had been expected as part of Bolsonaro's political horse trading to shore up support in Congress around the election this month of new leadership in both houses of the federal legislature. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Chris Reese)