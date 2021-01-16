Brazil's Bolsonaro says mission to get vaccines in India will leave within 3 days

BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that a plane would be sent to India to pick up COVID-19 vaccines in two or three days at most, after the government had announced the flight would leave on Friday.

Bolsonaro said that there was little he could do about the pandemic in Brazil as a second wave of the new coronavirus tears through the country and that he "should be at the beach." (Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Gabriel Stargardter Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Brad Haynes)