Brazil's Bolsonaro says privatizations, tax reform, central bank independence are priorities

BRASILIA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday his legislative agenda priorities are the privatization of state companies, central bank independence, and administrative and tax reform.

Speaking to a joint session of Congress, Bolsonaro also included in his priorities a planned "federative pact" reform bill that aims to revamp the financing ties between federal and local governments.

The president was booed by opposition lawmakers as he began to speak and replied: "See you in 2022" in reference to next year's election campaign when he plans to seek a second term. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)