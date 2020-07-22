Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for the novel coronavirus again

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has had another positive result for the novel coronavirus in the third test he has taken since falling ill on July 7, a secretariat of the Communications Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The test carried out on the president yesterday, on the 21st, showed a positive result," a statement said. "President Bolsonaro is still in good condition, accompanied by the presidency's medical team," it added. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Andrew Heavens)