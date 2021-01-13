SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  Reuters

BRAZIL'S BUTANTAN INSTITUTE SAYS SINOVAC COVID-19 VACCINE HAS GENERAL EFFICACY OF 50.38%

13 Jan 2021 / 00:33 H.

