Brazil's privatizations czar resigns amid coronavirus economic slump

BRASILIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's privatization secretary Salim Mattar resigned on Tuesday, economy minister Paulo Guedes said, suggesting he was leaving the government because of the slow pace of privatizations so far, which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Guedes, who wants to privatize many state-run companies, said he still hopes to privatize state power company Eletrobras , the postal service known as Correios, the Santos Port Authority and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)