RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States, recorded 1,071 new deaths from the outbreak on Saturday, with a total of 1,839,850 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has now recorded a total of 71,469 deaths, the ministry said. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Adler)