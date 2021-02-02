SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BRAZIL SENATE ELECTS BOLSONARO ALLY RODRIGO PACHECO TO HEAD UPPER CHAMBER BY 57-21 VOTES

02 Feb 2021 / 06:25 H.

    BRAZIL SENATE ELECTS BOLSONARO ALLY RODRIGO PACHECO TO HEAD UPPER CHAMBER BY 57-21 VOTES

    Did you like this article?

    email blast