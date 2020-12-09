Brazil signs letter of intent with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil has signed a letter of intent with Pfizer Inc guaranteeing the delivery of more than 70 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from January next year, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Tuesday.

Shortly after, President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that Brazil will make any vaccine available free of charge to anyone who wants it, once its effectiveness and approval has been signed off by the health regulator Anvisa. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler)