Brazil Sinovac trial organizers say COVID-19 vaccine is safe

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac has shown no serious adverse effects during late-stage trials in Brazil, the head of the medical research institute that is organizing the trials said on Tuesday.

Dimas Covas, the head of the Butantan Institute, told reporters that the suspension of the trials by Brazil's health regulator had caused "indignation" and had been done without discussion with the organizers. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Eduardo Simoes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)