Brazil tells investors it will ban fires in Amazon for 120 days

BRASILIA, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's government announced on Thursday it planned to ban setting fires in the Amazon for 120 days, in a meeting with global investors to address their rising concerns over destruction of the rainforest.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao told reporters that he invited investors in the videoconference to help finance conservation of the forest, but he said they did not commit any funds and want to see results first. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)