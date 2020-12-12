Brazil to set aside $4 billion to buy COVID-19 vaccines, says source

BRASILIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is drawing up a presidential decree that will free up 20 billion reais ($4 billion) from its budget to buy COVID-19 vaccines, an official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

On Thursday, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello pledged to vaccinate Brazil's entire population against COVID-19 next year. The government has been under pressure from state governors for failing to prepare for mass immunization or secure a diverse enough supply of vaccines. ($1 = 5.0417 reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)