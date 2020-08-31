Brazil vice president says Amazon must become "bio-economy" hub

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil needs to attract investment, particularly from the BRICS block of nations, to create a new model of sustainable development in the Amazon rainforest, grounded in scientific research, Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Monday.

"It's important that we attract capital from China, Russia, India and even South Africa for this investment," Mourao said in comments broadcast by BandNews TV. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)