Brazil will be 'key player' in climate summit, talks -White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazil will be a key player in negotiations on climate with the Biden administration, the White House said on Thursday.

"This is a big priority for President Biden and that's why he asked his good friend, former Secretary (John) Kerry, to lead our climate international effort, and certainly Brazil will be a key partner in that," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden said the Brazilian rainforest was being "torn down" and proposed countries offer Brazil $20 billion to stop deforestation or face "economic consequences." (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler)