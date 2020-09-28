Breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region says 15 more troops killed in fighting with Azeri forces

YEREVAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region said on Monday that 15 more of its servicemen had been killed in fighting with Azerbaijan's forces on Sunday.

Some of the fiercest fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 2016 erupted on Sunday and the defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region said the fighting continued on Monday morning.

Nagorno-Karabakh said on Sunday 16 of its servicemen had been killed and more than 100 wounded after Azerbaijan launched an air and artillery attack early on Sunday. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)