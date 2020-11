Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's chief negotiator David Frost has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson to expect a Brussels trade deal "early next week", The Sun reported on Monday.

Frost pinpointed "a possible landing zone" as soon as next Tuesday, the report said https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13216076/david-frost-brussels-trade-deal-next-week.

