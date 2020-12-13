Brexit deal can be done, must be within days - Irish foreign minister

DUBLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday he believed that a post-Brexit trade deal could be agreed and that both sides wanted one, but that negotiations really needed to be finalised in the next few days.

"Despite some of the commentary we've got from various different sources in the last week, I think both sides do want a deal and they want a deal now," Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

"My view is that a deal can be done, but it really needs to be done within the next few days.... There will be huge pressure this week on the negotiating teams to close this out and I would say a lot of impatience coming from Brussels and London." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)