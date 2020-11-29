SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BREXIT: EU NEGOTIATOR BARNIER SAYS NEGOTIATIONS ARE AN ONGOING PROCESS: "LET'S JUST WORK"

29 Nov 2020 / 21:48 H.

    BREXIT: EU NEGOTIATOR BARNIER SAYS NEGOTIATIONS ARE AN ONGOING PROCESS: "LET'S JUST WORK"

    Did you like this article?

    email blast