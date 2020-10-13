SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BREXIT: EU'S SEFCOVIC SAYS WE CONTINUE TO WORK FOR DEAL, IT'S VERY DIFFICULT BUT STILL POSSIBLE

13 Oct 2020 / 22:50 H.

    BREXIT: EU'S SEFCOVIC SAYS WE CONTINUE TO WORK FOR DEAL, IT'S VERY DIFFICULT BUT STILL POSSIBLE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast