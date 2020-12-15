SEARCH
BREXIT: GERMANY'S EU AMBASSADOR SAYS THERE IS CHANCE FOR UK TRADE DEAL BY THE END OF THIS WEEK

15 Dec 2020 / 21:19 H.

