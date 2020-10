Oct 27 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel warned that Brexit negotiations are at their most difficult stage, The Telegraph newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3e4gOBF on Tuesday.

"Will we get a deal? I don't know – it will depend on what will be on the table," Michel was quoted as saying by the newspaper, speaking at a Irish Farmers Journal webinar.

