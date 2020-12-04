Brexit talks worsen with new EU demands, says BBC's Kuenssberg citing UK source

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The trade talks between Britain and the European Union suffered fresh problems on Thursday afternoon with the European bloc introducing new elements to the talks, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said.

"Sounds like Brexit talks have gone worse this afternoon," she said on Twitter.

"A senior govt source says 'at the eleventh hour, the EU is bringing new elements into the negotiation. A breakthrough is still possible in the next few days but that prospect is receding'," she said. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Estelle Shirbon)