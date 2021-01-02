SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BREXIT - THE UNITED KINGDOM LEAVES THE EU'S ORBIT AFTER 48 YEARS AS TRANSITION PERIOD ENDS

02 Jan 2021 / 07:01 H.

    BREXIT - THE UNITED KINGDOM LEAVES THE EU'S ORBIT AFTER 48 YEARS AS TRANSITION PERIOD ENDS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast