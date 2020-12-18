SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BREXIT: UK MINISTER GOVE SAYS IF WE CANT GET DEAL BEFORE DEC. 31 THEN WE WILL REVERT TO WTO TERMS

18 Dec 2020 / 00:54 H.

    BREXIT: UK MINISTER GOVE SAYS IF WE CANT GET DEAL BEFORE DEC. 31 THEN WE WILL REVERT TO WTO TERMS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast