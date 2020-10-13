SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BREXIT: UK PM JOHNSON'S SPOKESMAN SAYS PM TELLS CABINET HE BELIEVES THERE IS STILL A DEAL TO BE DONE

13 Oct 2020 / 22:50 H.

    BREXIT: UK PM JOHNSON'S SPOKESMAN SAYS PM TELLS CABINET HE BELIEVES THERE IS STILL A DEAL TO BE DONE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast