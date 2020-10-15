SEARCH
BREXIT: UK PM JOHNSON'S SPOKESMAN SAYS UK STILL WANTS TO REACH A TRADE DEAL WITH EU, THAT IS OUR AIM

15 Oct 2020 / 20:00 H.

