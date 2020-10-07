SEARCH
BREXIT - UK PM JOHNSON SAYS THIS COUNTRY HAS LEFT THE EU AND ON JAN 1 WE WILL TAKE BACK FULL CONTROL

07 Oct 2020 / 19:03 H.

