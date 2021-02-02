SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BREXIT - UK'S GOVE SAYS ARTICLE 16 IS ONLY SUPPOSED TO BE INVOKED AFTER NOTIFICATION

02 Feb 2021 / 20:42 H.

    BREXIT - UK'S GOVE SAYS ARTICLE 16 IS ONLY SUPPOSED TO BE INVOKED AFTER NOTIFICATION

    Did you like this article?

    email blast