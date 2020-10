Oct 6 (Reuters) - AirAsia X Bhd:

* AIRASIA X BHD - PROPOSES TO UNDERTAKE DEBT RESTRUCTURING SCHEME WITH UNSECURED CREDITORS OF GROUP

* AIRASIA X BHD - PROPOSES TO UNDERTAKE RESTRUCTURING OF ABOUT RM63.50 BILLION OF DEBTS

* AIRASIA X BHD - PROPOSES TO UNDERTAKE CONSOLIDATION OF EVERY 10 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN AAX INTO 1 AAX SHARE

* AIRASIA X - PROPOSED REDUCTION OF 90% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF AAX

* AIRASIA X- RM63.50 BILLION OF DEBTS TO BE RECONSTITUTED INTO ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF INDEBTEDNESS BY AAX FOR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO RM200.0 MILLION

* AIRASIA X - FACING SEVERE LIQUIDITY CONSTRAINTS IN MEETING ITS DEBT AND OTHER FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS

* AIRASIA X- COMPLETION OF PROPOSALS IS KEY TO SURVIVAL OF THE GROUP AS WELL AS ITS ABILITY TO REMAIN A GOING CONCERN

* AIRASIA X - IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT, GROUP WILL NOT BE ABLE TO MEET ITS DEBT AND OTHER FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS IN FULL

* AIRASIA X- IN ORDER TO IMPLEMENT GROUP'S REVISED BUSINESS PLAN, AAX WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CONCESSIONS FROM SUPPLIERS, CREDITORS AND FINANCIERS

* AIRASIA X - WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT PAYMENT DEFERRALS AND CONCESSIONS FROM ITS SUPPLIERS, CREDITORS AND FINANCIERS

* AIRASIA X - NO SUSPENSION IMPOSED ON AAX SHARES BURSA SECURITIES MAIN MARKET FOR IMPLEMENTING PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION

* AIRASIA X- GOING FORWARD, AAX WILL STRIVE TO REBOUND AS A LOW-COST MEDIUM HAUL AIRLINE WITH A LEANER AND MORE SUSTAINABLE COST BASE

* AIRASIA X- WILL AIM TO REVIEW AND RESTRUCTURE ALL CONTRACTS, AGREEMENTS AND/OR ARRANGEMENTS TO BETTER ALIGN WITH GROUP'S FUTURE SIZE

* AIRASIA X - "HOPES TO BEGIN OPERATING WITH 2 AIRCRAFT IN SELECTED MARKETS IN Q1 OF 2021 & GRADUALLY RESUME FLIGHTS TO ALL DESTINATIONS BY END-2021"

* AIRASIA X- GROUP ALSO INTENDS TO RAISE UP TO RM500.00 MILLION

* AIRASIA X- SUBJECT TO REQUIRED APPROVALS BEING OBTAINED, PROPOSALS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 1ST QUARTER OF 2021

* AIRASIA X - TO UNDERTAKE MANPOWER CONSOLIDATION AND OPTIMISATION IN TANDEM WITH RATIONALISED NETWORK RAMP UP PLAN