Aug 20 (Reuters) - AIRBNB:

* AIRBNB ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTY BAN

* AIRBNB - ANNOUNCING A GLOBAL BAN ON ALL PARTIES AND EVENTS AT AIRBNB LISTINGS, INCLUDING A CAP ON OCCUPANCY AT 16

* AIRBNB - PARTY BAN APPLIES TO ALL FUTURE BOOKINGS ON AIRBNB AND IT WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT INDEFINITELY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* AIRBNB - SCOPING A POTENTIAL EXCEPTION PROCESS TO PARTY BAN FOR SPECIALTY AND TRADITIONAL HOSPITALITY VENUES, I.E. BOUTIQUE HOTELS Source text: (https://bit.ly/2QbBFYM)