Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* ALASKA HEALTH WORKER HAD A SERIOUS ALLERGIC REACTION AFTER GETTING PFIZER'S CORONAVIRUS VACCINE ON TUESDAY AND WAS HOSPITALIZED - NYT, CITING SOURCES Source : https://nyti.ms/3npAQdz