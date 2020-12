Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS MONETARY POLICY WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER POWERFUL SUPPORT TO ECONOMY

* FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS IN RECENT MONTHS PACE OF IMPROVEMENT IN ECONOMY HAS MODERATED

* FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS PATH AHEAD REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* POWELL: WILL NOT LOSE SIGHT OF MILLIONS OUT OF WORK

* POWELL SAYS INFLATION REMAINS BELOW 2% OBJECTIVE

* POWELL: OVERALL INFLATION REMAINS BELOW LONG-RUN OBJECTIVE

* POWELL SAYS OUTLOOK FOR ECONOMY IS UNCERTAIN, WILL DEPEND ON VIRUS

* POWELL: RECENT VACCINE NEWS VERY POSTIVE

* POWELL: SURGE IN CASES IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING

* POWELL SAYS NEXT FEW MONTHS ARE LIKELY TO BE VERY CHALLENGIN

* POWELL: BELIEVES BALANCE SHEET INCREASE HAS SUPPORTED ECONOMY

* POWELL SAYS BELIEVE INCREASE IN BALANCE SHEET WILL ENSURE POLICY REMAINS ACCOMMODATIVE

* POWELL SAYS INTEREST RATE AND BALANCE SHEET TOOLS PROVIDING POWERFUL SUPPORT TO ECONOMY, WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO

* POWELL SAYS CURRENT ECONOMY DOWNTURN MOST SEVERE OF OUR LIFETIMES

* POWELL SAYS MAY TAKE CONTINUED SUPPORT FROM BOTH FISCAL, MONETARY POLICY FOR RECOVERY

* POWELL SAYS NOT GOING TO IDENTIFY 'SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS' WITH SPECIFIC NUMBERS

* POWELL: NEW GUIDANCE ON PURCHASES IS A POWERFUL MESSAGE

* POWELL SAYS INCREASING ASSET PURCHASES IS ADDING ACCOMMODATION

* POWELL SAYS WILL GIVE GUIDANCE WELL IN ADVANCE OF ANY DECISION TO ACTUALLY TAPER

* POWELL SAYS CURRENT POLICY STANCE APPROPRIATE

* POWELL SAYS FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE HIGHLY ACCOMMODATIVE

* POWELL: RATE SENSITIVE SECTORS ARE DOING WELL

* POWELL SAYS WE HAVE FLEXIBILITY TO PROVIDE MORE ACCOMMODATION IF CIRCUMSTANCES SHIFT

* POWELL SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE TO USE OUR TOOLS TO SUPPORT THE ECONOMY FOR AS LONG AS IT TAKES UNTIL WELL AND TRULY DONE

* POWELL: WILL CONTINUE UNTIL THE JOB IS WELL AND TRULY DONE

* POWELL SAYS ANY TIME WE FEEL LIKE ECONOMY COULD USE STRONGER ACCOMMODATION WE WOULD BE PREPARED TO PROVIDE IT

* POWELL SAYS VIEWS ON BANK OF CANADA'S APPROACH IS MIXED, NOT HIGH ON LIST OF POSSIBILITIES

* POWELL SAYS THE CASE FOR FISCAL POLICY IS VERY VERY STRONG, WIDELY UNDERSTOOD

* POWELL: THE CASE FOR FISCAL POLICY IS VERY STRONG

* POWELL: THERE IS A NEED FOR HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES TO HAVE FISCAL SUPPORT

* POWELL SAYS THERE IS A NEED FOR HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES TO HAVE FISCAL SUPPORT; WOULD WELCOME WORK CONGRESS IS DOING RIGHT NOW

* POWELL: NO VIEW ON THE SIZE OF IT

* POWELL SAYS THIS SPIKE IS SO MUCH LARGER, DO THINK THIS WILL SUPPRESS ACTIVITY

* POWELL: WE HAD OVERESTIMATED THE EFFECTS OF PREVIOUS SPIKES ON THE ECONOMY, THIS ONE IS LARGER THOUGH

* POWELL: DON'T KNOW HOW BIG AN EFFECT IT WILL HAVE

* POWELL SAYS DON'T KNOW HOW BIG EFFECT OF SPIKE WILL BE ON ECONOMY

* POWELL SAYS Q1 WILL SHOW SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS

* POWELL SAYS BY END OF Q1, Q2 VACCINATIONS WILL START TO HAVE AN EFFECT

* POWELL SAYS EXPECT SECOND HALF OF NEXT YEAR ECONOMY SHOULD BE STRONGER

* POWELL: MY EXPECTATION IS SECOND HALF OF 2021 ECONOMY WILL BE PERFORMING STRONGLY

* POWELL: HOUSING PRICES ARE NOT A CONCERN RIGHT NOW

* POWELL SAYS FROM FINANCIAL STABILITY STANDPOINT HOUSING PRICES ARE NOT A CONCERN

* POWELL: WE CAN DO MORE

* POWELL SAYS THERE IS MORE THAT FED COULD DO TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO ECONOMY IF NEEDED

* POWELL: NEAR TERM THE HELP THAT PEOPLE NEED IS NOT JUST LOW INTEREST RATES, IT IS REAL SUPPORT

* POWELL: KNOW THERE ARE SMALL BUSINESSES ALL OVER THE COUNTRY THAT ARE JUST HANGING ON

* POWELL SAYS WE ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO SUPPORT ECONOMY FOR QUITE A PERIOD OF TIME

* POWELL SAYS WILL BE A WHILE BEFORE BACK TO LEVELS OF LABOR MARKET CONDITIONS PRECRISIS

* POWELL: WILL BE A WHILE BEFORE WE ARE BACK TO LABOR MARKET WE HAD EARLY THIS YEAR

* POWELL: IT IS POSSIBLE TO REACH HERD IMMUNITY SOMETIME MID-TO-LATE NEXT YEAR

* POWELL SAYS SOMETIME IN MIDDLE, SECOND HALF OF 2021 U.S. MAY REACH HERD IMMUNITY

* POWELL SAYS HAVE TO BE HONEST ABOUT INFLATION; THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT GLOBAL DISINFLATIONARY PRESSURES

* POWELL SAYS IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME TO GET INFLATION TO MOVE UP

* POWELL SAYS EVEN WITH VERY HIGH LEVEL OF ACCOMMODATION THROUGH RATES AND ASSET PURCHASES IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME TO GET INFLATION UP

* POWELL: EVEN WITH VERY HIGH LEVEL OF ACCOMMODATION IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME TO LIFT INFLATION

* POWELL: WE HAVE HAD LONG EXPANSIONS FOR LAST COUPLE OF DECADES DUE TO LOW INFLATION

* POWELL: MARKETS HAVE FOUND OUR ACTIONS CREDIBLE

* POWELL SAYS MARKETS HAVE FOUND FED CREDIBLE

* POWELL: PLEASED BY RECEPTION IN MARKETS

* POWELL SAYS FED IS MOVING CAREFULLY, THOUGHTFULLY, WITH GREAT TRANSPARENCY ON CLIMATE CHANGE

* POWELL SAYS CLIMATE CHANGE IS RELEVANT TO EXISTING FED MANDATES

* POWELL SAYS PUBLIC WILL EXPECT FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS WILL BE RESILIENT AGAINST RISKS, INCLUDING CLIMATE RISK

* POWELL SAYS HAVE HISTORICALLY SHIED AWAY FROM TAKING A ROLE IN CREDIT ALLOCATION

* POWELL SAYS WOULD BE RELUCTANT TO SEE US MOVE IN THAT DIRECTION

* POWELL: RELUCTANT TO SEE US MOVE IN THAT DIRECTION

* POWELL: REAL PLACE TO FOCUS IS SUPERVISION AND FINANCIAL CONDITIONS

* POWELL: WORK TO BE DONE TO UNDERSTAND RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND CLIMATE CHANGE

* POWELL SAYS CONCERNS THAT HAD AT BEGINNING FOR MASSIVE SHORTFALLS AT STATE AND LOCAL GOVTS HAS NOT OCCURED

* POWELL SAYS SOME STATES ARE HAVING DIFFICULTIES; OTHERS, NOT SO MUCH

* POWELL SAYS STATE AND LOCAL GOVTS EMPLOY A LOT OF PEOPLE, MONITORING 'MIXED PICTURE'

* POWELL SAYS ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM IS PROVIDING A LARGE AMOUNT OF SUPPORT TO THE ECONOMY

* POWELL SAYS HAVE ABILITY TO BUY MORE BONDS, OR BUY LONGER TERM BONDS, AND MAY USE IT

* POWELL SAYS BIG EFFECTS FOR MONETARY POLICY ARE MONTHS AND MONTHS INTO THE FUTURE

* POWELL SAYS REMAIN OPEN TO INCREASING SIZE OF ASSET PURCHASES IF THAT TURNS OUT TO BE APPROPRIATE

* POWELL SAYS THINK CURRENT STANCE IS APPROPRIATE

* POWELL: GUIDANCE ON PURCHASES TODAY WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT OVER TIME

* POWELL SAYS THINK GUIDANCE ON ASSET PURCHASES WILL ALSO SUPPORT ECONOMY OVER TIME

* POWELL SAYS WE DON'T THINK ECONOMY SUFFERS FROM LACK OF ACCOMMODATIVE CONDITIONS, WE THINK IT SUFFERS FROM VIRUS

* POWELL SAYS INFLATION DYNAMICS OF 1970S ARE NOT IN PLACE ANY MORE

* POWELL: INFLATION A FAINT HEARTBEAT OF WHAT IT WAS YEARS AGO

* POWELL SAYS PERSISTENCE OF INFLATION IS JUST NOT THERE

* POWELL: SEES LOTS OF DEMAND FOR U.S. TREASURY PAPER

* POWELL SAYS I'VE HAD TYPICAL MEETINGS WITH TRANSITION TEAM

* POWELL: HAVE HAD TYPICAL MEETINGS WITH BIDEN TRANSITION TEAM

* POWELL: CALLED YELLEN TO CONGRATULATE HER

* POWELL SAYS HAVE ONLY SPOKEN TO YELLEN TO CONGRATULATE HER ON BEING NOMINATED

* POWELL: DID NOT DISCUSS POLICY

* POWELL: WILL NOT TALK POLICY WITH HER UNTIL SHE IS CONFIRMED

* POWELL: NOT TOO CONCERNED ABOUT STOCK MARKET VALUATIONS

* POWELL: NONFINANCIAL CORP LEVERAGE IS HIGH BUT RATES ARE LOW

* POWELL SAYS ULTIMATE THING TO SUPPORT FINANCIAL STABILITY IS A STRONG ECONOMY

* POWELL SAYS BROAD FINANCIAL STABILITY PICTURE IS MIXED

* POWELL: BROAD FINANCIAL STABILITY PICTURE IS 'MIXED'

* POWELL SAYS NOT A LOT OF RED FLAGS ON FINANCIAL STABILITY PICTURE, MONITORING ALMOST DAILY

* POWELL SAYS AS A GENERAL RULE IT IS IMPORTANT TO BE ON A SUSTAINABLE FISCAL PATH, TIME TO FOCUS ON THAT IS WHEN ECONOMY IS STRONG

* POWELL SAYS DEBT TO GDP IS HIGH, BUT BY SOME OTHER MEASURES NOT THAT HIGH