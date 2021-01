Jan 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* SAYS CO EXPANDS BOSTON TECH HUB WITH PLANS TO CREATE 3,000 NEW JOBS

* NEW FACILITY IN BOSTON SEAPORT WILL ADD NEW OFFICE SPACE FOR TEAMS WORKING IN ALEXA, AWS AND AMAZON PHARMACY

* CURRENTLY HAS MORE THAN 400 ROLES OPEN IN BOSTON AREA, FROM LANGUAGE ENGINEERS TO SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS TO MACHINE LEARNING SCIENTISTS Further company coverage: