Sept 28 (Reuters) - Anhui Tongfeng Electronics Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER'S ENTIRE 94.56 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY TO BE AUCTIONED BETWEEN OCT 15 AND OCT 16

* SAYS THE AUCTION MAY LEAD TO CO'S OWNERSHIP CHANGE Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2S7GCm5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)