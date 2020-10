Oct 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* COVID-19 LONG-ACTING ANTIBODY (LAAB) COMBINATION AZD7442 RAPIDLY ADVANCES INTO PHASE III CLINICAL TRIALS

* COVID-19 LONG-ACTING ANTIBODY (LAAB) COMBINATION AZD7442 RAPIDLY ADVANCES INTO PHASE III CLINICAL TRIALS

* ONE TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF AZD7442 TO PREVENT INFECTION FOR UP TO 12 MONTHS, IN APPROXIMATELY 5,000 PARTICIPANTS

* SECOND TRIAL WILL EVALUATE POST-EXPOSURE PROPHYLAXIS AND PRE-EMPTIVE TREATMENT IN APPROXIMATELY 1,100 PARTICIPANTS

* TWO TRIALS OF AZD7442 WILL ENROL OVER 6,000 ADULTS FOR PREVENTION OF COVID-19

* ADDITIONAL TRIALS ENROLLING ABOUT 4,000 ADULTS FOR TREATMENT OF SARS-COV-2 INFECTIONS

* PLANS TO SUPPLY UP TO 100,000 DOSES STARTING TOWARDS END OF 2020

* AGREEMENT IS NOT ANTICIPATED TO IMPACT COMPANY'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* ASTRAZENECA- US GOVT FUNDING IS BEING OFFSET BY EXPENSES TO PROGRESS CLINICAL TRIALS OF AZD7442 AS WELL AS MANUFACTURING PROCESS AND UPSCALING COSTS

* ASTRAZENECA-SHOULD PHASE III TRIALS PROVE SUCCESSFUL, CO ANTICIPATES PROVIDING MEDICINE AT COMMERCIAL TERMS DURING &AFTER CURRENT CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: