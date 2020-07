July 20 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* COVID-19 VACCINE PHASE I/II SHOWED IMMUNE RESPONSE

* INTERIM DATA SHOWED STRONG ANTIBODY AND T-CELL RESPONSES

* INTERIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING PHASE I/II COV001 TRIAL, LED BY OXFORD UNIVERSITY, SHOWED AZD1222 WAS TOLERATED

* COV001 IS A BLINDED, MULTI-CENTRE, RANDOMISED CONTROLLED PHASE I/II TRIAL WITH 1,077 HEALTHY ADULT PARTICIPANTS, AGED 18-55 YEARS

* EARLY SAFETY RESPONSES CONFIRMED THAT TRANSIENT LOCAL AND SYSTEMIC REACTIONS WERE COMMON IN AZD1222 GROUP

* AZD1222 WAS TOLERATED AND GENERATED ROBUST IMMUNE RESPONSES AGAINST SARS-COV-2 VIRUS IN ALL EVALUATED PARTICIPANTS.

* LATE-STAGE PHASE II/III TRIALS ARE CURRENTLY UNDERWAY IN UK, BRAZIL AND SOUTH AFRICA AND ARE DUE TO START IN US

* EARLY SAFETY RESPONSES CONFIRMED THAT TRANSIENT LOCAL AND SYSTEMIC REACTIONS WERE COMMON IN AZD1222 GROUP

* NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE REPORTED WITH AZD1222

* TODAY'S ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT ANTICIPATED TO IMPACT COMPANY'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE REPORTED WITH AZD1222

* TEN PARTICIPANTS ALSO RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF AZD1222 ONE MONTH APART IN STUDY

* LATE-STAGE PHASE II/III TRIALS ARE CURRENTLY UNDERWAY IN UK, BRAZIL AND SOUTH AFRICA AND ARE DUE TO START IN US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: