BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Crestor To Be Divested To Grünenthal In Europe

Dec 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CRESTOR TO BE DIVESTED TO GRÜNENTHAL IN EUROPE

* ASTRAZENECA - DIVESTMENT IS ANTICIPATED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2021

* ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA WILL CONTINUE TO MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY CRESTOR TO GRÜNENTHAL DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD.

* ASTRAZENECA - GRÜNENTHAL WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT, NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENT TO ASTRAZENECA OF $320M AND MAY ALSO MAKE FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $30M

* ASTRAZENECA - HAS AGREED TO SELL RIGHTS TO CRESTOR (ROSUVASTATIN) AND ASSOCIATED MEDICINES IN OVER 30 COUNTRIES IN EUROPE

* ASTRAZENECA - TO SELL RIGHTS TO CRESTOR (ROSUVASTATIN) AND ASSOCIATED MEDICINES IN OVER 30 COUNTRIES IN EUROPE, EXCEPT UK AND SPAIN

* ASTRAZENECA - CO WILL ALSO CONTINUE SELLING MEDICINE IN OTHER COUNTRIES, INCLUDING THOSE IN NORTH AMERICA, IN JAPAN, CHINA AND OTHER EMERGING MARKETS

* ASTRAZENECA - DIVESTMENT WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: