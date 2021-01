Jan 20 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ENHERTU APPROVED IN THE EU FOR BREAST CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - ENHERTU APPROVAL BASED ON DESTINY-BREAST01 PHASE II TRIAL

* ASTRAZENECA - FOLLOWING EU APPROVAL, $75M IS DUE FROM ASTRAZENECA TO DAIICHI SANKYO AS A MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: