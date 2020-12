Nov 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - FORXIGA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HEART FAILURE

* ASTRAZENECA- FORXIGA (DAPAGLIFLOZIN) APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE (HF) WHO ARE RECEIVING STANDARD OF CARE

* ASTRAZENECA- APPROVAL WAS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM LANDMARK DAPA-HF PHASE III TRIAL