Dec 15 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - IMFINZI NEW DOSE RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION

* ASTRAZENECA - NEW DOSING OPTION IS CONSISTENT WITH APPROVED IMFINZI DOSING IN EXTENSIVE-STAGE SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL IN EU BY CHMP FOR LESS- FREQUENT, FIXED-DOSE USE IN UNRESECTABLE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER