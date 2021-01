Jan 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - "WE UNDERSTAND AND SHARE IN THE FRUSTRATION THAT INITIAL SUPPLY VOLUMES OF OUR VACCINE DELIVERED TO THE EUROPEAN UNION WILL BE LOWER THAN FORECAST."

* ASTRAZENECA - CONTINUE TO WORK WITH OUR SUPPLY PARTNERS TO OPTIMISE THIS PROCESS TO ENSURE THE VACCINE IS PRODUCED AT THE SCALE AND PACE REQUIRED

* ASTRAZENECA - SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS MAINLY DUE TO LOWER THAN ANTICIPATED PRODUCTION YIELD IMPACTING THE NUMBER OF DOSES PRODUCED PER BATCH

* ASTRAZENECA - VACCINE PRODUCED FROM ANY SUPPLY CHAIN IS DEDICATED TO RELEVANT COUNTRIES , REGIONS AND MAKES USE OF LOCAL MANUFACTURING WHEREVER POSSIBLE