BRIEF-BALPA Says Opened Consultation Among 4,300 BA Pilots On A Package To Protect Jobs

July 22 (Reuters) - British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA):

* BRITISH AIRLINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION (BALPA) SAYS OPENED A CONSULTATION AMONG 4,300 BA PILOTS ON A PACKAGE TO PROTECT JOBS

* BALPA SAYS PACKAGE INVOLVES VOLUNTARY PART TIME WORKING, VOLUNTARY SEVERANCE, VOLUNTARY EXTERNAL SECONDMENTS

* BALPA SAYS PACKAGE INVOLVES HOLDING POOL OF EQUIVALENT OF 300 PILOTS EMPLOYED ON REDUCED PAY READY TO RETURN TO FLYING AS DEMAND PICKS UP

* BALPA SAYS PACKAGE INVOLVES MEASURES FUNDED BY PILOT PAY CUTS STARTING AT 20% & REDUCING TO 8% OVER NEXT 2 YEARS,FURTHER REDUCING TOWARD 0 LONG TERM

* BALPA SAYS DESPITE THESE MEASURES, THERE'S PROSPECT OF AROUND 270 COMPULSORY REDUNDANCIES

* BALPA SAYS THERE WILL BE NO "FIRE AND REHIRE" OF PILOTS

* BALPA SAYS "RECOMMENDING ITS MEMBERS ACCEPT THESE PROPOSALS AS THE BEST THAT CAN BE ACHIEVED IN THESE INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES" Source text : https://bit.ly/39mkSut