BRIEF-Bayer To Produce CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine At Wuppertal Site

Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* BAYER SAYS WUPPERTAL IS IMPORTANT SITE FOR PRODUCING CUREVAC COVID-19 VACCINE

* BAYER SAYS CUREVAC COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BE PRODUCED IN WUPPERTAL

* CUREVAC SAYS LOOKING CLOSELY AT BRAZIL VARIANT

* CUREVAC SAYS DON'T KNOW YET HOW LONG MEMORY EFFECT OF COVID-19 VACCINE WILL LAST

* CUREVAC SAYS IMPORTANT TO HAVE ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION CAPACITIES TO PRODUCE VACCINES AGAINST NEW VARIANTS

* PREMIER OF GERMAN STATE OF NRW SAYS HAVE HALVED TIME NEEDED TO APPROVE VACCINE PRODUCTION

* GERMAN HEALTH MINISTER SAYS AHEAD OF VACCINE SUMMIT: GERMAN AGE RECOMMENDATION FOR ASTRAZENECA VACCINE COULD CHANGE ONCE WE HAVE MORE INFO Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)