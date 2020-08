Aug 17 (Reuters) - Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 80% STAKE IN INTELLIGENT PRODUCTION FIRM FOR ABOUT 200-264 MILLION YUAN ($28.82-38.04 million) VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS TRADING OF ITS A-SHARE TO RESUME ON AUG 18 Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3h2JAmY; https://bit.ly/3h2JvzG Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9403 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)