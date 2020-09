Sept 22 (Reuters) - Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 1.8 BILLION YUAN ($265.71 million) IN CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL PRODUCTION PROJECT IN CHANGCHUN CITY

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT 1.6 BILLION YUAN IN NON-WOVEN PROJECT IN HUNAN PROVINCE