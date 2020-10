BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO ACCUSES SAO PAULO GOVERNOR JOAO DORIA OF "DISTORTION" IN RELATION TO COVID VACCINE

* BRAZIL PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO SAYS HE'S ORDERED THE CANCELLATION OF THE COMMITMENTS MADE BETWEEN DORIA AND FEDERAL HEALTH MINISTRY (Reporting by Lissandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gram Slattery)